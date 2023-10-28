Megan Thee Stallion announces first single since record label lawsuit settlement

Megan Thee Stallion has a new song on the way.

The Houston rapper announced her upcoming single “Cobra” on Instagram Oct. 27, which is set to release Nov. 3.

“Cobra” marks the first single since Megan Thee Stallion settled her lawsuit with former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, which has been ongoing since 2020, Rolling Stone reported.

At the time, Megan Thee Stallion said the contract she signed with the record label when she was 20 was “not only entirely unconscionable, but ridiculously so.”

After a three year legal battle, 1501 Certified Entertainment shared a statement on Instagram Oct. 19 announcing the end of the lawsuit.

“Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” the statement read. “As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways. Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses.”

The statement also included a quote from 1501 Certified Entertainment’s president, Carl Crawford, who said, “All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

Megan Thee Stallion teased her new independent status to fans in an Instagram Live Oct. 12, according to Rolling Stone, telling fans that she was not currently signed to a label and planned to fund her own projects.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off,” she said to fans. “But I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. The budget is coming from me. M--------g Hot Girl Productions.”

As for whether she’d sign to another label, she said, “I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s most recent album, “Traumazine,” debuted Aug. 12, 2022. She also appeared on Cardi B’s song “Bongos,” which they performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023.

The settlement of the lawsuit between Megan Thee Stallion and her record label wasn’t the only legal battle for the rapper in the past year.

Tory Larenz was found guilty of three felony charges by a jury in December 2022 for the 2020 shooting of the rapper in the foot outside of a party in Los Angeles. He was ultimately sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.