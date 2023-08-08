After multiple delays, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty in December 2020 of shooting Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, is scheduled to receive his sentence on Aug. 8.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence for Lanez, 31. The maximum sentence would be 22 years and eight months, NBC News has reported.

At his sentencing hearing on Aug. 7, a personal statement from Megan Thee Stallion was read aloud, saying Lanez had "made a mockery" of her trauma and tried to "damage my character" following the incident.

She also asked the court to "end a message to every victim of violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct."

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, will be sentenced this week following months of his legal team attempting to secure a new trial, NBC News reported in April. His original sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27.

His attorneys’ motion for a new trial was denied in May. However, the judge granted the legal team a continuance and scheduled the new sentencing for Aug. 7, “Entertainment Tonight” reported at the time.

A jury found Lanez guilty of three felony charges in December 2022, determining that he wounded Megan Thee Stallion, 28, after they argued during a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2022.

Prosecutors have asked the judge for a 13-year sentence and mentioned Lanez’s social media posts about the trial that fueled those who doubted Megan Thee Stallion’s claims. His lawyers had requested probation and enrollment in a residential substance abuse program, NBC News reported.

Read on to learn more about the shooting, the trial and how Megan Thee Stallion’s fans defended her against “misogynoir” during the ordeal.

What Megan Thee Stallion said before the trial

In July 2020, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed on Instagram that she was recovering from a gunshot wound following reports about her being involved in an altercation in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.

NBC News reported at the time that the artist, whose legal name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, addressed the events of her “traumatic night.”

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullet,” she wrote in a post that has since been deleted. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important to me to clarify the details about that traumatic night.”

She said that the person who shot her had “the intention to physically harm” her.

A month later, the Houston native returned to the platform and named Lanez as the person responsible.

“Yes ... Tory shot me,” she said in an Instagram Live video according to NBC News.

Addressing conflicting details about the shooting, she added, “It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak.”

Los Angeles police told NBC News that Lanez was arrested on a charge of having a concealed weapon in a vehicle after the incident. In October 2020, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office confirmed Lanez had been charged with “assaulting a female friend.” He was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm as well as carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

What happened at the trial

The trial began in December 2022 and Lanez pleaded not guilty. His attorney, George Mgdesyan, said that prosecutors also decided to charge his client with discharging a firearm with gross negligence, NBC News reported.

Megan Thee Stallion testified on the stand during the second day.

According to City News Service, the “Body” rapper said that Lanez told her “dance, b—” before he shot her.

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I can’t believe he’s shooting at me,” she said, recalling the incident.

She added that she felt “shock” and “hurt” as she looked down at her bloodied feet.

Megan Thee Stallion claimed that Lanez “started apologizing” and that he offered her $1 million to not name him.

She also confirmed she initially told police that she injured her feet by stepping on glass.

“At this time, we were at the height of police brutality with George Floyd,” she explained and said she was worried about what the response would be if she mentioned the shooting.

She testified that she was taken via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and that doctors surgically removed bullet fragments from her foot.

Lanez did not testify. His lawyers referred to the trial as a “case about jealousy” and said Megan Thee Stallion was “lying,” CNS reported.

The guilty verdict

On Dec. 23, 2022 a jury found Lanez guilty of all charges. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office confirmed that the jury deliberated for seven hours.

In a press release, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said, “I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete.”

He applauded Megan Thee Stallion for the “courage and vulnerability” she displayed during her testimony “despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve.”

Gascón continued, “You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation. Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed.”

Alex Spiro, one of Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers, sent a statement to NBC News that said, “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

Public reaction to the verdict

Megan Thee Stallion’s fans defended her on social media against “misogynoir” rhetoric, a term which Dr. Moya Bailey, who spoke to NBC News, said refers to misogyny directed toward Black women that includes sexism and racism.

Her fans trended “#WeStandWithMegan” on X, formerly known as Twitter, to show their support.

Meanwhile, Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, shouted after hearing the verdict.

“This wicked system stands judged before God almighty!” he said according to The Detroit News.

The sentencing hearing: 'I will never be the same'

At his sentencing hearing on Aug. 7, 2023, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta read a statement from Megan Thee Stallion.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in the statement. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

She said she had been unable to bring herself to attend the hearing and see Lanez in person.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul,” she said in the statement. “He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.

“Today, I beg this court to send a message to every victim of violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct. This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence.”

The sentencing was expected to wrap up Aug. 7 but will instead continue into Aug. 8. According to the Associated Press, Judge David Herriford had attorneys for the both sides argue each factor of Lanez's potential sentence, and allowed seven witnesses to give statements on Lanez’s charitable giving, his childhood trauma, and his status as father of a 6-year-old son.

Lawyers for Lanez said in a sentencing memo that he should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program, the AP reports. His legal team plans to appeal his conviction.