Madonna shows off her clothing archive, including famous cone bras

Madonna took her followers down a “nostalgic trip down memory lane.”

The pop star has rocked a number of iconic and statement-making outfits over the course of her career — and it appears she keeps the most noteworthy in an archive.

The “Like a Virgin” singer showed off her collection of classic cone bras and corsets, among other items, in an Instagram post shared on April 25. She also reflected on her mother's love for coats and the amazing fashion opportunities her success has given her.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!” she began. “If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!”

Madonna went on to recall how when she was a little girl she remembers her mother always being cold.

“Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat. She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the school bus With my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!!” she wrote.

The Material Girl added that when she became successful her aunt said to her, “Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!”

“The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable!” she wrote, adding that she is “overwhelmed with gratitude.”

“Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my Mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes. But most of all i hope she’s warm!” she concluded.

Madonna's photos, meanwhile, include her wearing a blue velvet cone bra. She also shows off a gold cone corset, as well as her iconic light pink one, and a black harness top, among other items in her large warehouse archive.

The pop star performed in her pink Jean Paul Gaultier conical bra corset, among others, during her 1990 “Blond Ambition World Tour.”

Madonna performing in Rotterdam, Holland, on July 24, 1990. gie Knaeps / Getty Images

Fans will soon be treated to more fashionable costumes when Madonna embarks on her “Madonna: The Celebration Tour.”

The 35-city global tour will kick off its North American leg on July 15 in Vancouver, before stopping at major cities in the U.S. The European leg of the tour then start on Oct. 14 in London.

When the tour was announced, Madonna said it would be an “artistic journey” and pay homage to the place where her career began: New York City.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said.