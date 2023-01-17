Madonna announces 2023 tour that will celebrate her greatest hits

Madonna is getting ready to "express herself" all over again with her latest global tour.

On Tuesday, the music icon announced a new 35-city global tour, aptly named "Madonna: The Celebration Tour." The 64-year-old shared the news on her Instagram page and revealed that the tour would feature hits from across her four decades performing.

"Come join the party! 🎉💃🏼🎵🕺🏾🎤," she captioned the post.

The singer also teased the news in a video that paid tribute to her 1991 film "Truth or Dare." In the four-minute clip, Madonna is joined by several stars, including Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Lil Wayne and Judd Apatow, for a game of truth or dare.

Toward the end, Schumer dares Madonna to go on a tour and sing all of her best hits. It's a challenge that the icon gladly accepts.

A release posted to Madonna's website said the tour would follow her "artistic journey" and pay special homage to New York City, the place where her career began.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said.

Want to know more about the tour? Here's everything we know so far.

What are the dates of the tour?

The tour will kick off its North American leg on July 15 in Vancouver then make its way to Seattle, Denver, Chicago, New York and other major cities.

July 15 — Vancouver, B.C.

July 18 — Seattle, Wash.

July 22 — Phoenix, Ariz.

July 25 — Denver, Colo.

July 27 — Tulsa, Okla.

July 30 — St. Paul, Minn.

Aug. 2 — Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 5 — Detroit, Mich.

Aug. 7 — Pittsburgh, Penn.

Aug. 9 — Chicago, Ill.

Aug. 13 — Toronto, Ont.

Aug. 19 — Montreal, Q.C.

Aug. 23 — New York, N.Y.

Aug. 24 — New York, N.Y.

Aug. 30 — Boston, Mass.

Sept. 2 — Washington, D.C.

Sept. 5 — Atlanta, Ga.

Sept. 7 — Tampa, Fla.

Sept. 9 — Miami, Fla.

Sept. 13 — Houston, Texas

Sept, 18 — Dallas, Texas

Sept. 21 — Austin, Texas

Sept. 27 — Los Angeles, Calif.

Oct. 4 — San Francisco, Calif.

Oct. 7 — Las Vegas, Nev.

The European leg of the tour will commence on Oct. 14 in London and will include stops in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Berlin and other famous European cities.

Oct. 14 — London, England

Oct. 21 — Antwerp, Belgium

Oct. 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct. 28 — Stockholm, Sweden

Nov. 01 — Barcelona, Spain

Nov. 06 — Lisbon, Portugal

Nov. 12 — Paris, France

Nov. 13 — Paris, France

Nov. 15 — Cologne, Germany

Nov. 23 — Milan, Italy

Nov. 28 — Berlin, Germany

Dec. 1 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans will have a few chances to get their hands on the coveted tickets:

General public sales: Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, and will be available to purchase on Madonna's website.

Fan club presales: If you’re a legacy member of Madonna’s official fan club, you can participate in the following presales.

The first presale applies to North American shows that go on sale to the general public on Jan. 20. The presale takes place from Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. ET through Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. ET.

The second presale applies to European and UK shows and will span from Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. GMT to 5 p.m. GMT.

The third presale is for the North American shows that go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This final presale will run from Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. ET.

Citi presale: Citi cardholders can take part in two presales. Tickets can be purchased through the Citi Entertainment program.

The first presale is for tickets going on sale to the general public on Jan. 20. The presale will run from Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. local time.

The second is for tickets going on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. The presale will run from Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. local time.

Canada American Express presale: American Express cardholders can participate in a presale for concerts in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

The presale will span from Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. local time.

European American Express presale: American Express cardholders can participate in a presale for concerts in Sweden, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

The presale will span from Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. local time.

Who is the opening act?

Caldwell Tidicue, whose stage name is Bob the Drag Queen, will appear at all dates of the tour.