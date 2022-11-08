Following the tragic death of singer Aaron Carter at the age of 34, 'N Sync star Lance Bass posted a sweet story about how he and the rest of the band met Carter when he was just a kid.

In the post shared on Monday, Nov. 7, Bass said 'N Sync and Carter once happened to be staying at the same hotel in Germany when Carter was about 9 years old.

"I was in my hotel and kept hearing a little kid run up and down the hallways. I opened the door and saw Aaron sprinting around, banging on the guys’ hotel doors and pretending to throw up on people," Bass wrote. "He ran into my room and instantly we were buds. He quickly became the little brother to all of us and was known for being quirky, funny and always trying to make people laugh."

Bass said that over the years, they saw Carter "hit so many highs and lows."

Carter had long been open about his struggles with mental health. In a 2019 interview on “The Doctors,” he said he had been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

"Through witnessing Aaron’s struggles and having countless conversations with him, I’ve learned so much about addiction and mental health," Bass wrote. "It makes me so angry and sad to know that it got the best of him and unfortunately those who enabled him turned a blind eye."

Bass added that Carter's friends and family did "absolutely everything they could" to help him.

"This will forever be an incredible loss. I know Aaron is finally at peace and I’m sure he’s playing jokes on his loved ones that have passed," he concluded, sending prayers to Carter's twin sister, Angel Conrad, and his older brother, Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, "as they grieve this incredible loss. Will miss you."

Aaron Carter was found dead at the age of 34 on Nov. 5 at his home in Lancaster, California. In a statement at the time, a rep for the singer confirmed his death and said the cause was being investigated.

Following news of Aaron Carter's death, his siblings Nick Carter and Angel Conrad also shared public tributes, though they'd previously sought a restraining order against him in 2019.

“My heart has been broken today,” Nick Carter wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Aaron Carter and his brother Nick arrive for the 2001 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on August 12, 2001. Chris Delmas / AFP - Getty Images

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Conrad wrote on Instagram that she loved her twin "beyond measure."

"You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them," she wrote. "I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

The Backstreet Boys also paid tribute to the late singer during a concert on Nov. 6 in London.

Aaron Carter is the second Carter sibling to die at a young age. In 2012, Leslie Carter died at age 25 of a prescription medication overdose.

Other celebrities and bands with ties to the late pop star also shared tributes online.

"We are saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Aaron Carter today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time," Bass’ band, ‘N Sync tweeted on Nov. 5. "Rest In Peace Aaron #gonetosoon."

Hilary Duff, who reportedly dated the star in the early 2000s, posted a tribute to her Instagram page.

"For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," she wrote. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

Lindsay Lohan, who also reportedly dated Aaron Carter in the early aughts, also commented on the late star's death.

“My heart goes out to his family, and may he rest in peace,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And God bless him… and yeah, just (a) lot of love there.”