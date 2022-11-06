Nick Carter is mourning the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter, who died on Saturday, Nov. 5, at age 34.

The Backstreet Boy shared a series of childhood photos alongside his late brother in a carousel post on Instagram. In the caption, he penned a sad message about the loss of his bother.

"My heart has been broken today," he wrote. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."

Nick Carter continued his tribute to his brother, adding, "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss," he said. "But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel, also shared a tribute to her late brother on Instagram on the evening of his death.

In a carousel post, she shared pictures she from a family photo album. Each snap featured childhood photos of the brother-sister duo as infants and toddlers, often in matching outfits.

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she wrote in the caption. “You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

A source close to his family confirmed to NBC News on Saturday, Nov. 5, that Aaron Carter had died at age 34.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” a statement from Carter’s representative said. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Aaron Carter was candid about his mental health struggles as an adult. During a 2019 interview on talk show“The Doctors,” the singer revealed that he'd been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

The same year, Nick Carter shared on social media that he and Angel sought a restraining order against their brother after he had confessed he had “thoughts and intentions of killing" Nick Carter's then-pregnant wife and unborn child.