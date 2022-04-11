Kelly Clarkson gives new life to underrated fan-favorite song in latest ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson's "Kellyoke" segment just keeps getting better.

The talk show host belted out “Show Me What I’m Looking For” by Carolina Liar during Monday's episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and she made us fall in love with the underrated hit all over again.

Dressed in a geometric pattern maxi dress and a long black blazer, the 39-year-old started the performance off on a mellow note. As her band Y’all picked up the tempo, Clarkson brought the heat during the chorus, infusing plenty of passion into the cover.

"Save me, I’m lost/ Oh, Lord, I’ve been waiting for you/ I’ll pay any cost/ Save me from being confused/ Show me what I’m looking for," she sang.

The singer hit all the high notes at the end of the song with ease, and got a standing ovation from her studio audience. Her YouTube followers also loved the performance and took to the comments section to lend it their seal of approval.

"Great song, excellent interpretation," one wrote, adding clapping emoji for emphasis.

"Great job!!!! What pipes!!!" another commented.

Fans called the cover "amazing" and "spectacular," and at least one of Clarkson's followers suggested her take on the song was even better than the original.

"The original interpretation is so beautiful, I love how Kelly adds more touch to this amazing song," one said with a clapping emoji.

Clarkson has been on a roll lately with her "Kellyoke" song selections. Last week, she got her audience grooving to Kenny Loggins' song "Footloose." Earlier in the week, she put her own spin on the iconic ABBA song “Dancing Queen.”

Last month, Clarkson did justice to hit songs ranging from "I Gotta Feeling" by the Black Eyed Peas to "Jolene" by Dolly Parton.