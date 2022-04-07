IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson covers ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ as incredible ballad

This is a version of the song you've never heard before!

Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

By Randee Dawn

It takes some confidence to cover a song known for its goofy, disco vibe ... and slow it way, way down into a heartfelt ballad.

But if anyone can do it, Kelly Clarkson can!

And that's what she did with ABBA's "Dancing Queen" on Thursday's "Kellyoke" segment, going into a serious low gear with the Swedish quartet's 1976 hit.

Standing on stage with just her pianist, Clarkson wore all black and took the tune super-seriously, morphing it into an emotional rollercoaster. It's a big switch from her usual take on tunes, which tend to feature the full Y'all band as backup.

Kelly Clarkson performing in Las Vegas, Nevada in March for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.Getty Images

We're also somewhat astonished that this is the first time she's covered ABBA on the show before! But there may be a good reason for choosing the song: Clarkson is currently co-hosting (with Snoop Dogg) the "American Song Contest," a show modeled after the "Eurovision Song Contest," and on April 6, 1974, ABBA won the "Eurovision Song Contest" with their song "Waterloo."

From there, ABBA quickly moved to conquer the world with their largely bubbly, happy hits.

ABBA in 1976 (l.-r.): Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.Getty Images

Last November, the band released its first album in 40 years, “Voyage.” It debuted in the US on Billboard's Hot 200 charts at No. 2, a career best for the band.

