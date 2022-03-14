Kelly Clarkson gives fans goosebumps with cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Kelly Clarkson just nailed her cover of one of Dolly Parton's most iconic songs.

The singer and talk show host performed "Jolene" with her band Y'all during her latest “Kellyoke” segment, and it only left her fans wanting more.

To set the stage for the country classic, the 39-year-old donned a printed balloon-sleeve maxidress, black booties and a brown belt. She also rocked a bold red lip and wore her hair in loose waves.

Clarkson's rendition of the song started off pretty mellow and she brought plenty of heart to the performance. She also infused some fiery passion into the song as she reached the chorus.

"Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene. I'm begging of you please don't take my man," she sang.

The talk show host ended the song with a super high note and the studio audience gave her an enthusiastic standing ovation.

Clarkson's viewers also seemed to dig the cover and left a multitude of positive comments on the YouTube video of the performance, calling it "angelic," "hauntingly beautiful" and "amazing."

"What I like in this version is the arrangement of the band for the music and also the simplicity of how Kelly delivers the song and she did justice," one fan wrote. Another left a short and sweet review, writing "Gives me goosebumps!!"

During the new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the singer also interviewed Parton and told the queen of country that she was recently nervous to sing her hit song “I Will Always Love You” in front of her at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

“I don’t think you have to worry with a voice like yours,” Parton replied. “I was so honored and nobody can sing like you, so I was very proud of you and so proud of your rendition of it. It’s great; one of the best ever."

The two singers also recently teamed up for a remix of Parton's song “9 to 5” for a new documentary called “Still Working 9 to 5.”

"You did a great job on that, too. I love how you took that and just made it your own, and I got a chance to sing background for a change," Parton said. "I'm really proud of that rendition of it and hopefully it'll do well for us.