Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on 'Footloose'

Pop star and TV host Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on the classic Kenny Loggins song "Footloose" in an episode of her eponymous talk show that aired on Friday.

Every episode of the singer's show features a "Kellyoke" segment with a song cover, backed by her house band, Y'all. In her Friday rendition, she stood on stage with a mic stand, dressed in all black, alongside two backup singers.

Her version of "Footloose" was equally high energy to the 1984 original, which was nominated for an Academy Award for best original song.

Clarkson loves to tackle the classics. In an episode that aired on Thursday, she performed a gorgeously slow version of ABBA's "Dancing Queen."

That cover, however, was a departure from her norm as she performed with just her pianist instead of the whole band.

In addition to her daytime TV hosting duties, Clarkson is currently co-hosting the "American Song Contest" with Snoop Dogg.

She's also served as a coach on NBC's "The Voice."