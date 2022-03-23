We gotta feeling you're going to love Kelly Clarkson's latest 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson sure knows how to get the party started.

Clarkson covered the Black Eyed Peas' smash hit “I Gotta Feeling” during the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show Wednesday in a performance that proves she is the master of getting people to move to the music.

Dressed all in black, Clarkson took immediate ownership of the upbeat ditty, which was so uplifting, in fact, that it got her audience up and out of their seats, moving along to the track. Her vocals and the arrangement were so on point that it’s not hard to imagine this being a song Clarkson herself could’ve recorded.

Her fans were blown away by the cover.

“The clarity in her voice is remarkable I can understand the words better than when being sung by the original artist!!!” one person wrote on YouTube.

“I’m so in love with her take on this song. She added her twist and it sounds amazing just as expected! Keep slaying all these covers, Kelly!” someone else commented.

“That was AWESOME and the queen has done it again. I was AMAZED that Kelly covered this and she sang this SO AWESOMELY and her talent is just RELENTLESS!!!” another fan gushed.

“Looks so fun!! We need more of this on kellyoke,” someone else wrote.

“I Gotta Feeling” was a mammoth hit for Black Eyed Peas, spending 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009. The song, which has grown to be a staple at weddings and bar mitzvahs, earned the band a Grammy Award for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals, as well as a nomination for record of the year.