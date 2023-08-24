Katharine McPhee and David Foster perform in Italy after family tragedy

Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster reunited onstage in Italy, less than two weeks after she announced she would have to skip her husband's remaining tour dates in Asia due to a "horrible tragedy" in their family.

The couple performed covers of songs by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, according to videos posted on Instagram by Erich Bergen, who also sang during the performance.

McPhee Foster, 39, and Bergen, who previously performed together in the Broadway musical "Waitress," sang onstage while Foster, 73, played the piano.

The performance appears to be the couple's first after McPhee Foster announced on Aug. 11 she would not be able to perform on the last two tour dates of the Asia leg of Foster's "Hitman" tour.

"It’s with heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," McPhee Foster said in a statement posted on Instagram. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

Representatives for McPhee Foster and Foster did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from TODAY.com.

McPhee Foster and Foster first met when she was a contestant on "American Idol" in 2006, but didn't spark dating rumors until 2017.

The pair got engaged in 2018, tied the knot a year later in 2019 and then welcomed their first child together, Rennie, in 2021.

Foster's next performance is currently scheduled for Nov. 1 in Warren, Michigan, according to his website.