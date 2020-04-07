Katharine McPhee brought back the yellow halter gown that she wore during her performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” on “American Idol” in 2006 — and it still fits like a glove.

“It’s day 26 of quarantine and we’re breaking out dresses from 14 years ago,” McPhee, 36, wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “Might have to resurrect this moment, on a red carpet, once we are out of this.”

The singer's fans couldn’t get over how well the piece hugs her curves, with many remarking that it looks even better now.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Diet secrets plzzz,” commented one person.

Added another, “Damn girl u aged like fine wine.”

For the full throwback experience, McPhee belted the Houston hit on Instagram Live for her more than 730,000 followers. Her husband, composer David Foster, who co-wrote the ballad in 1992, accompanied her on the piano.

Though former judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson haven’t weighed in on McPhee’s most recent performance of "I Have Nothing," they weren’t too impressed in 2006.

At the time, Jackson claimed the tune was “too big” for McPhee, while Abdul felt there were “pitch problems.” As for Cowell, he slammed her being "quite cabaret" and "old-fashioned."

"By choosing that song, it is like coming out here and saying I'm as good as Whitney Houston," Cowell snipped. "You're not."

Still, McPhee proved them wrong enough to become the "American Idol" runner-up in her season. She and Foster first met when he appeared as a mentor on the show.

"I’ve always just admired him and loved him," McPhee said when she appeared on TODAY in November 2019. "He's always been so great to people around him."