Justin Timberlake is going on tour for the first time in five years.

The 42-year-old singer announced his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" during a Jan. 25 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Is there something that you'd like to announce?" host Jimmy Fallon demanded after Timberlake shot down his multiple attempts at getting the tour news out of him.

"Oh, yeah. I'm going on tour," the "SexyBack" singer said.

The news comes on the heels of Timberlake announcing his upcoming free concert in New York and the release of his new single, "Selfish." He is also debuting a new album, "Everything I Thought It Was," on March 15. Plus, Timberlake is going to be the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" Jan. 27.

Keep reading for more information about the "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

Justin Timberlake's tour opens on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. Courtesy Charlotte Rutherford

When does Justin Timberlake's 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' start?

The "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

The album cover for Justin Timberlake's "Everything I Thought It Was." Courtesy Charlotte Rutherford

How to get tickets to Justin Timberlake's 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

General tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 on Timberlake's website at 10 a.m. local time, the press release says.

There are three presale events: Citi's presale, Verizon's presale and Justin Timberlake's fan club presale.

Citi's presale tickets, which are for cardholders only, will be available for U.S. tour dates, and Verizon's will be available for select U.S. tour dates through its Verizon Up program, a press release says. The ticket window for both presale events will open on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time and will close Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. local time. More information is available on each company’s website.

The Justin Timberlake fan club presale will open on Monday, Jan. 29, and existing members will "receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets," the press release says.

There's also a VIP experience available for purchase and more information is at vipnation.com.

What are Justin Timberlake's tour dates?

Below are the North America tour dates so far. A show with an asterisk next to it indicates that it's not available in the Verizon presale.

Additional dates will be announced “soon,” the press release says, and will include stops in Europe and the United Kingdom.

April 29: Vancouver, Canada — Rogers Arena

May 2: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

May 6: San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose

May 10: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena*

May 14: San Diego, California — Pechanga Arena San Diego*

May 17: Inglewood, California — Kia Forum

May 21: Phoenix — Footprint Center

May 29: San Antonio — Frost Bank Center

May 31: Austin, Texas — Moody Center

June 4: Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

June 6: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

June 10: Atlanta — State Farm Arena

June 12: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena

June 14: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

June 15: Miami — Kaseya Center

June 21: Chicago — United Center

June 25: New York — Madison Square Garden

Jun 29: Boston — TD Garden

July 3: Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena

July 4: Hershey, Pennsylvania — Hersheypark Stadium

July 7: Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

July 9: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena