Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to New York — but for just one night.

The 42-year-old singer is putting on a free, one-night concert in Irving Plaza in Union Square on Jan. 31, which he first announced Jan. 24. The following day, on Jan. 25, he released his new single "Selfish."

"NYC ➡️ IRVING PLAZA 1/31," the Grammy winner captioned his concert announcement post on Instagram.

Read on for how to get tickets.

How to get tickets to Justin Timberlake's free concert

Fans interested in attending the concert must request tickets by the end of Friday, Jan. 26, through Ticketmaster, and up to two tickets can be requested by each person. Tickets are not guaranteed, though, and confirmation will be emailed out by Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Is the Justin Timberlake concert really free?

Yes, the concert is free, but a credit card is required to validate ticket requests. A temporary $1 authorization fee will appear on the card and will be "instantly refunded to ensure it's active," a Ticketmaster page reads. He held a concert in Memphis last week, which was also free.

Does Justin Timberlake have a new song out?

Yes, the 'N Sync front man released a new single on Jan. 25 titled "Selfish." The music video appears to show him in rehearsals.

"Your lips were made for mine and my heart would flatline if it wasn't beating for you all the time. So if I get jealous, I can't help it. I want ever bit of you because I'm selfish." he sings in the song.

The title of the song is the same as an 'N Sync track from 2001, which a fan brought up in response to Timberlake posting the music video on social media.

"Not to be confused with the @NSYNC song 'Selfish,'" the person wrote on X.

Is Justin Timberlake releasing a new album?

Yes, he is releasing a new album, "Everything I Thought It Was," on March 15, his website says. He posted what appears to be a trailer for the album on Instagram Jan. 19 and also shared it on YouTube the next day.

"Justin Timberlake Presents: “EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.

Is 'N Sync getting back together?

Fans previously thought that 'N Sync would be getting back together in September after the band announced they were releasing a new song, but Timberlake's recent solo adventures have fans wondering if that's still happening.

"There’s Justin but where’s NSYNC?" someone commented under the video Timberlake posted.