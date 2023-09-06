Joe Jonas may be splitting from wife Sophie Turner, but his love for her will live on in song.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, announced in a joint statement on Sept. 6 that they had “mutually decided" to divorce. The statement came just one day after Jonas filed for divorce from the former "Game of Thrones" star.

While the pair's marriage may be over, Jonas wrote a love song about Turner called "Hesitate" that was featured on the Jonas Brothers' 2019 album, "Happiness Begins."

The musician opened up to Apple Music in 2019 about how Turner inspired the tune.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2022. The couple are divorcing after four years of marriage. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"This is an important song," he said. "I wrote it for my significant other, Sophie, and it's one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, 'I'll be there no matter what.'"Jonas' brother and bandmate Nick Jonas acknowledged that his brother wrote “Hesitate” for his then-fiancée while speaking to Billboard for an April 2019 feature.

Joe Jonas sings on the song, “I will take your pain/ And put it on my heart/ I won’t hesitate/ Just tell me where to start/ I thank the oceans for giving me you/ You saved me once and now I’ll save you too/ I won’t hesitate for you.”

Jonas filed a petition for dissolution of marriage from Turner in Miami Dade County, Florida, on Sept. 5. Jonas' petition stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

The petition also stated that the couple's two daughters have been residing with Jonas in Miami and other locations in the U.S. but that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

The petition indicated that the couple, who first began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017, had a prenuptial agreement.

On Sept. 6, Turner and Jonas issued a joint statement on their individual Instagram accounts confirming their split.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”