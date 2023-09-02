Fans and celebrities are mourning the loss of Jimmy Buffett, who died Sept. 1 at age 76.

Margaritaville shared a statement on its website honoring the life and legacy of Buffett, calling him a “true national treasure.”

“Jimmy lived his life like his songs: from beaches to boats to bars, sailing, surfing, and flying,” the statement read in part. “He knew how to have fun and cared deeply about bringing everyone else along with him for the ride. When he flashed that signature smile one-on-one or to 100,000, somehow you just felt happy to be in his orbit.”

Across social media, celebrity friends and fans of Buffett paid tribute to the “Come Monday” singer and shared their personal memories of Buffett.

On his Instagram story, Elton John penned a touching message about the late singer, writing in part, “Jimmy Buffet was a unique and treasured entertainer.”

“His fans adored him and he never let them down,” he added. “This is the saddest of news, a lovely man gone way too soon.”

He shared his condolences with Buffett’s wife of over 40 years, Jane Slagsvol, with whom the singer shared three children: daughters Savannah and Sarah Delaney and son Cameron Marley.

Elton John honored the late Jimmy Buffett and his legacy in a tribute on his Instagram story. @eltonjohn on Instagram

Kenny Chesney shared his tribute to Buffett on social media, posting a split screen of two videos. In the first video, the country singer is seen sitting on a beach playing a solo cover of “A Pirate Looks at Forty” while the waves crashed along the shore. In the second video, Chesney is seen on stage performing “Margaritaville” with the legendary singer.

“So goodbye Jimmy,” Chesney wrote. “Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor.”

Alan Jackson, who collaborated with Buffett on their 2003 hit “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” mourned the loss of his friend on X, sharing a photo of the two posing at the CMA Awards in November 2003 after they won vocal event of the year.

“Shores distant shores, There’s where I’m headed for, I got the stars to guide my way, Sail into the light of day,” Jackson wrote, referencing lyrics from Buffett’s song “Boats to Build,” before adding, “RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett.”

TODAY's Hoda Kotb shared her own tribute to Buffett, sharing a photo of the singer smiling on stage in a tweet.

“This man personified joy. Embodied goodness. Always smiling,” she wrote. “I remember the time he met my mom at jazzfest and showered her with love… like he knew her his whole life. Bet he did that millions of times to millions of people.”

Al Roker shared a carousel of images on Instagram of him posing with Buffett throughout the years, remembering Buffett's various appearances on TODAY.

“The world is going to miss the joy that @jimmybuffett brought to it, but his music will live forever,” Al wrote. “We always loved the days Jimmy spent with us at @todayshow Jimmy Buffett passed yesterday at 76.”

Blake Shelton penned a tribute to Buffett on X, sharing with fans that the late singer had written the theme song for the show “Barmageddon” years prior.

“Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett’s passing,” he wrote in part. “What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever...Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer.”

LL Cool J shared his own post remembering Buffett, writing on X, “Rest in power @jimmybuffett I’m glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human.”

New Kids On The Block member Donnie Wahlberg shared a selfie with Buffett on Instagram, calling the late singer the "coolest" and "absolute nicest" people he'd known.

“I was so looking forward to seeing you, and working with you, again Jimmy,” Wahlberg wrote. “Now, I’ll look forward to catching a most heavenly sunset with you some day, instead. My eternal respect and gratitude to you, my friend.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared two black and white photos of Buffett to her Instagram Saturday, writing that she was one of many who "loved" Buffett.

“We will miss you,” she wrote in part. “Love to Jane and all the family. Could there possibly be a ‘cheeseburger in paradise’ good enough for you? I hope so.”

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Sept. 2 mourning the loss of Buffett, calling his songs “witty” and “wistful” before remembering his storied career.

“We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage — full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together,” the statement read, which was shared in part on X. “Jill and I send our love to his wife of 46 years, Jane; to their children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron; to their grandchildren; and to the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores.”

Hillary Clinton also had some kind words for the legendary singer. In a retweet of the statement about Buffett’s death from his official page on X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote, “Fair winds and following seas, dear Jimmy.”

Former President Bill Clinton also mourned the loss of Buffett on X, recalling the singer’s performance at the White House while he was in office.

“Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people,” Clinton wrote. “I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans.”

Andy Cohen shared a black and white throwback photo of Buffett on X, adding the note, “The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was.”

Country star Toby Keith posted two photos posing with Buffett in his tribute shared on social media.

“The pirate has passed,” he wrote. “RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T.”

On Instagram, The Beach Boys's Brian Wilson shared a photo of Buffett's album cover for “Havaña Daydreamin’,” adding the brief message, “Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett.”