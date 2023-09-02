Who are Jimmy Buffett’s kids? Meet the famed singer’s 3 adult children

Jimmy Buffett, who passed away Sept. 1 at the age of 76, was a proud father to three kids of whom he shared with wife, Jane Slagsvol.

Though his children, Savannah, Sarah and Cameron Buffett, have yet to publicly comment on the passing of their dad, a statement was posted to his official website and social media, saying that the legendary “Margaritaville” singer “passed away peacefully ... surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement read.

Read on to learn more about Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol three children, Savannah, Sarah and Cameron Buffett.

Savannah Buffett

On June 1, 1979, Buffett and Slagsvol welcomed their first child, daughter Savannah, in Aspen, Colorado.

On Savannah's website, she recalled the early days of her childhood and said she "had a passport before she could walk."

Since her parents loved traveling, Savannah said she quickly got used to "the get-up-and-go lifestyle," and would move around from one place to the next, including New York, Nashville, Malibu, Aspen, St. Barths and "many tour buses."

When she was 8 years old, Savannah wrote two children's books, “The Jolly Man” and “Trouble Dolls.”

Once she became an adult, Savannah moved to California to attend Pitzer College. But after spending a few years there, she ventured to LA in hopes of launching a career in music.

There, Savannah lived with members of Maroon 5 and Phantom Planet acting as a “musical den mother” of sorts, according to her website.

“It was a terrific time, there were tons of cool, developing musicians, and we just created this very low-key, vibe-y scene in this house we were living in," she said. "We had a rehearsal space, and built a studio in the backyard. It encouraged people to feel free to explore, jam and share all types of music.”

Savannah's love for music eventually led her to create her own radio show called "Savannah Daydreamin’ Radio Hour" and become a musical supervisor for the 2006 film "Hoot."

She also acted as one of her father's back-up singers in his 1990 music video "Jamaica Farewell."

Savannah has worn a lot of different hats over the years, including being a host on "ExPats," a mini-series on the Reserve Channel's YouTube account that ended 10 years ago.

In 2016, Savannah revisited her birthplace with Buffett. She talked about the experience on Instagram when she posted a photo of her and Buffett together.

"Me and the old man...in the background the old wooden bridge that lead to our old house in old Snowmass! Such an awesome time cruising down memory lane in my birthplace with my pops! #AspenAvocado," Savannah wrote.

Sarah "Delaney" Buffett

On April 1, 1992, Buffett and Slagsvol welcomed their second child, daughter Sarah, who goes by Delaney.

According to her IMDb page, Delaney was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and has acted as a producer on numerous projects, including 2016's "City of Angels," 2017's "The Spring" and 2018's "Up the Stairs."

Delaney also has a knack for humor. On Instagram, you'll see her posting a bunch of funny photos of her and her friends.

In July 2017, she shared a cute pic of herself playing with her dog and captioned it, "You make me want to be a better man."

Then, in May of that same year, she posted a photo of herself next to a tall gentleman, and wrote, "Does this hot guy make me look fat?"

Cameron Buffett

Cameron is the baby of the family.

While not much is known about Cameron, you can tell that he likes to travel just as much as his parents. On Instagram, he's posted pictures of himself in Spain, New York, Florida and more.

Cameron is also married and is a fur daddy to a few pets, including a some dogs and a bunny. In March 2018, he shared a video of a rabbit grooming itself on his bed and said the bunny was his wife's present to him.

"Soo cute," he captioned the snap.