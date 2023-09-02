Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dies at 76

"Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, who is known for his laid-back and humorous demeanor, has died. He was 76.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," a statement on Buffett's official website read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

No cause of death was revealed.

On May 18, Buffett announced that he had been hospitalized following a trip to the Bahamas.

"Thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention," he said in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," Buffett added.

The following day, Buffett gave his fans an update. On his official Facebook account, he said he was heading back home to get ready for a "fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape."

According to his website, Buffett always loved to take the road less traveled and write songs about the "beach bum" and "hustler" lifestyle.

Once he formed his now Coral Reefer Band after college, Buffett released his first record "Down to Earth" in 1970.

Then, in 1977, he released "Margaritaville," which is his most-known song to date.

The laid-back anthem boasts about escapism and living a carefree life in the tropics. According to his website, the song "spent 22 weeks on the Billboard chart, peaking at number 8."

Throughout his 50-year career, Buffett has been nominated for two Grammys — one for his Hank Williams' cover "Hey Good Lookin'" and another for his duet with country singer Alan Jackson titled “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere."

In September, Forbes listed Buffett's real-time net worth as $1 billion.

Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, and his three kids, daughters Savannah and Sarah, and his son, Cameron.