J.Lo harmonizes with 14-year-old daughter Emme in gorgeous duet at Dodger Stadium

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz are the ultimate mother-daughter duo.

On Thursday, June 16, Lopez took the stage at Dodger Stadium for the sixth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. As part of her act, Lopez, 52, brought out a special guest performer: her 14-year-old daughter Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As part of their performance, one Twitter video showed that the mother-daughter duo sang a harmonized duet of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” While Lopez donned a turquoise ensemble which included a feathered robe, her daughter contrasted her outfit wearing a hot pink shirt and short set with a black baseball cap.

Emme stayed on stage with her superstar mom for a couple of more songs throughout the night. At one point, E! reported they sang a verse from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” Another Twitter video showed Emma kicking off her mom’s 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Their rendition of “Born in the U.S.A” mirrored their performance during the historic Super Bowl halftime show back in February 2020, which was at the center of the new documentary “Halftime.”

During the documentary, Lopez said that she wanted to incorporate Springsteen’s 1984 anthem into the performance to emphasize that the United States is a country for everyone. Shakira was against performing the song because she wasn’t born in the U.S., so they eventually came up with the idea to have Lopez’s daughter sing the song.

“I thought it’s so much more powerful if Emme does that cameo and sings’ Born in the U.S.A.’ as a little Latina girl,” Lopez said.

The "Marry Me" star said that her daughter didn't "feel nervous" because she was standing next to her mother.

"She knows she’s going to be safe out there," Lopez added. "You look right at that camera and you tell every girl to get loud and not back from from bringing light to injustice."

In the end, Emme came on stage during the performance and began a dramatic rendition of her mom's song “Let’s Get Loud” while Shakira played the drums. Lopez then joined her daughter, donning a feathered double-sided cape which featured both the American and Puerto Rican flags.

Emme sang a few lines from Springsteen’s hit “Born in the U.S.A." before her mom and Shakira began their performance of "Let's Get Loud."