J. Lo pulls back the curtain on life in the public eye in documentary trailer

A trailer for Netflix's new documentary "Halftime," which takes a look behind the scenes at Jennifer Lopez's life as she prepares to perform in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, dropped on Wednesday, and it's a view you don't normally get to see of the woman known as J. Lo.

"'Halftime' offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is," Netflix describes the film. "The documentary focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions, set against the backdrop of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance."

(Note: Some vulgar language can be heard in the trailer.)

In about 2 1/2 minutes, the trailer shows us a determined Lopez instructing her dancers as they prep for the big show, and we get a look at her muscular moves as well as the workout she undergoes to get those muscles.

At 52, it's easy to imagine that Lopez really is only at the halfway point of her life and career. Quick video shots show J. Lo as a fashion icon, being frank about hoping to get an Oscar nomination for "Hustlers," and dancing both on a stage and a pole with equal ease (and incredibly high-heeled shoes).

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme perform onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"I do this to connect with people and make them feel things," she says in one scene. "Because I want to feel something."

There's a certain amount of wariness about being such a public figure. Lopez acknowledges that she's "lived in the public eye and I really believed a lot of what they said." The quote is followed by some of the more snarky comments she's had to field over the years, including questions about her derriere and her ability to sing.

At one point, her fiancé, Ben Affleck says, "I said to her once, 'Doesn't this bother you?' and she said, 'I expected this.'"

J. Lo and Shakira co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Yet despite being feted for being in such great shape, talented and an exciting presence onstage, Lopez says in the trailer, "I just had a very low self-esteem. I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe anything else."

"Halftime" will begin streaming on Netflix on June 14.