Jennifer Lopez's twins celebrated their 14th birthday on a pretty special day.

The teenagers turned 14 on Tuesday (aka 2/22/22), and the singer showered them with love in a sweet montage video that she posted to her Instagram page.

In the short clip, the 52-year-old shared photos and video footage of her two children, Emme and Max, over the years and her own reflections on motherhood in the narration.

During the video, Lopez reveals that becoming a mom gave her new direction and said that having children changed "everything."

"And it's because of the love that you feel for them - it's so pure and unconditional - that it made me start reexamine everything in my life," she said.

The proud mom also shared several photos of her twins in her Instagram story along with a touching caption. alongside the video.

"Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu. 🥥🥥 You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.✨," she wrote.

Lopez seemed pretty jazzed that her twins' birthday fell on such a cool day, too.

"Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth," she wrote. "It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life."

The singer ended her post with a message of love for the birthday boy and girl.

"Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore," she wrote.

In a recent interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the actor explained that her children are the reason that she's being very cautious while determining how open she should be about her relationship with Affleck.

“They’re going to be 14 in a couple of days, and they have opinions about the world and their lives,” she said. “And now they see their dad, me as well, we’re in the public eye, what that means, what that means for them, school, everything.

“It’s a lot of things. You have to be conscious, too, like what you talk about from your private life in public because they’ll read it, their friends will read it, these things will happen, all these judgments made,” she continued.