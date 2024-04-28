Jelly Roll certainly earned some cool dad and husband points at Stagecoach this weekend.

The 39-year-old country singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, made his performance a family affair April 26, first bringing his wife, Bunnie XO, out beside him.

“I know this might seem a little corny, y’all, but this is just who I am. I really want to share this moment with my beautiful wife, if that’s OK,” Jelly Roll said in video taken by fans at the California country music festival. “Y’all make some noise for the woman who changed my life and made me the man I am.”

The two shared a kiss as he showed Bunnie XO off to the crowd and she flashed a big smile. Jelly Roll then told the audience that he had to get “cool dad points,” this weekend, too.

“I took my daughter out of school today and I flew her to California for the show. Don’t tell her teacher!” he said before welcoming his daughter, Bailee Ann, onto the stage to join them.

“I don’t want to put her on blast but my baby girl is 15 years old and in like 10 days, she’ll be 16 years old,” he continued before joking, “I see some of y’all cowboys get a smile. Stop it. I’m looking at you. I see you.”

Jelly Roll led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Bailee, then thanked the fans for changing their lives.

In addition to the performance, the father-daughter duo seemed to fully embrace all Stagecoach had to offer this weekend in Indio, California.

Jelly Roll and Bailee were pictured whipping up some grub at Guy Fieri's Smokehouse on April 26 with the celebrity chef.

Guy Fieri, Jelly Roll, Bailee Ann DeFord attend Guy Fieri's Smokehouse on Day 1 of Stagecoach. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Stagecoach

In a TikTok video, Bunnie XO, who hosts the popular “Dumb Blonde” podcast, shared a video of the three of them dancing at Stagecoach with Machine Gun Kelly.

“Epic night w/ epic frannnssss — First Stagecoach was a success,” she captioned the video with the shooting star emoji.

The podcast host has occasionally shared videos with her stepdaughter, Bailee, on social media, even using the hashtag #baileeandbunnie.

On April 12, she posted a video saying, “You want to know what parenting is? Sitting on the toilet in the dark with this standing in front of your doorway.” She then flashed to the front camera, which showed Bailee dancing around in a ballgown and tiara.

Bailee starts posing for her stepmom and asks if she looks like a princess, then jokingly says she has to get closer for her to get a better view. Bunnie XO then tells her to leave the bathroom and they both share a laugh.

In February, Bunnie XO brought Bailee on her podcast, saying she was the most “highly requested” woman to be on the show.

About a month earlier, Bunnie XO defended her stepdaughter and Jelly Roll from online trolls sharing derogatory comments about their weight.

“For you to even come on my page and say something about my underage daughter’s body shows the type of human you are and I just hope you have the day that you deserve,” she said in a TikTok video.

Bunnie XO added, “People like you don’t make it far in life.”

In 2020, Jelly Roll made a Facebook post about his wife's relationship with his daughter, writing, “It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was.”

The “Need a Favor” singer added that watching his daughter and wife bond “has become has been nothing short of magical” adding, “You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn’t have to step up to the plate the way you did.”