Bunnie XO slams ‘disgusting’ comment about stepdaughter and husband Jelly Roll’s weight

Bunnie XO defended her stepdaughter and husband Jelly Roll after a TikToker called them "massively overweight."

"For you to even come on my page and say something about my underage daughter’s body shows the type of human you are and I just hope you have the day that you deserve," Bunnie XO, host of the popular "Dumb Blonde" podcast, said in a TikTok video that addressed a nasty comment.

Bunnie XO added, "People like you don’t make it far in life.”

The comment, left on a previous video interview with plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, read, "Why is her husband and stepdaughter ... massively overweight? Weird podcast (she's enabled them)."

YouTuber Bunnie XO is married to country singer Jelly Roll, a former rapper whose real name is Jason DeFord, and is stepmother to his 14-year-old daughter and her younger brother.

In a 2020 Facebook post, Jelly Roll praised his wife's maternal instincts, writing, "It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was."

The country singer added that watching his daughter and wife bond "has become has been nothing short of magical" adding, "You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn’t have to step up to the plate the way you did."

In her TikTok video, Bunnie XO addressed the “disgusting” nature of the latest comment.

"You need to give people who have eating disorders, any type of eating disorders, the same grace that you would give a drug addict in your family," she said. "(Not) in any way I am saying (to) enable this person but they get enough hate in the world, that the last person that they need hate from is somebody in their family."

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO in 2022. Sara Kauss / FilmMagic

Jelly Roll has always been at odds with his weight, he said in a 2018 Instagram post.

"In 2015 I weighed over 500 lbs.; not sure how much, the doctor's scale only weighed (up) to 500 lbs," he wrote. "They suggested I go to a meat processor or truck stop to get my actual weight. It was the one of the most embarrassing days of my life, and the bottom line I had done it to myself."

Jelly Roll said that he "continued to spiral out of control and dealt with the news by more food, more drugs and more liquor. In late 2016 I started fighting to save my own life. I lost roughly 200 lbs."

The stress of life on tour led Jelly Roll into old habits, he said.

"I am embarrassed to say that I gained 60 lbs back," he wrote in the post. "TODAY is the day I start over and fight my lifelong demon again. I’ve been obese since I was a small child . All I’ve ever known was being fat, and I’m f****** miserable. I wanna skydive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food. I fight addictions and alcoholism every day."

Bunnie XO supports her husband unconditionally, she said in the TikTok video.

"My husband knows that I try to show him with love — 'hey, let's eat this'," she said. "I don't try to force my husband to do anything because in return, that makes people resent you and I don't want that type of relationship with my husband. I want him to know that he's loved (at) all sizes, no matter what."

Bunnie XO added, "I'm going to love him in every phase of his life and that doesn't mean that I'm enabling him. So you guys need to throw that narrative out the window. It's absolutely horrendous."