Is Selena Gomez's new song about The Weeknd? She cleared it up

Ever since Selena Gomez debuted her new song "Single Soon" last week, some fans have been wondering if her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd inspired the lyrics. Now, the singer is setting the record straight.

On Aug. 27, the Instagram account for Hollywood Life posted a photo of the former couple along with the following caption: "In case you missed it, #SelenaGomez released her newest song, ‘Single Soon’ earlier this week! Her fans believe that it is about her romance with #TheWeeknd. What do you think?"

Gomez surprised fans by responding to the post and leaving the following comment, "Couldn’t be more false."

The 31-year-old's fans quickly reacted to her statement, leaving a slew of their own thoughts in the comments section.

“yasssss queen ... I’m tired of these people spreading rumors,” one wrote.

Another left the following message: “I mean seriously that relationship was sooo many years ago.” Per E!, the former couple dated for 10 months in 2017.

Hollywood Life responded to the singer and left the following comment: "@selenagomez Thank you for clearing up the rumor! The @hollywoodlife team appreciates it. Come talk to us about your new music next week!"

So, what is 'Single Soon' about?

Gomez first announced her new song on Aug. 17 and described it as a "fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer."

After releasing the music video on Aug. 25, the star thanked her fans for "all the love" they'd shown her latest single.

“It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to! 💞,” she wrote on Instagram.

What is the music video for 'Single Soon' about?

Gomez appears to have been inspired by "Sex and the City" while dreaming up the music video for "Single Soon." Before its debut, the singer shared a video of herself lip-synching a classic line that Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) recited during the popular TV series.

In the scene, a guy Samantha had an affair with utters the following line to her over the phone: "It's over, I told my wife." In classic Samantha style, she says, "Who is this?"

Gomez expertly impersonated the scene and Cattrall herself commented on the post, writing, "I approve this message."

In the "Single Soon" music video, Gomez also recreates a classic Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) moment where a man breaks up with her with a Post-it note.

In Gomez's video, she takes the power back and does the breaking up, penning this identical message from "Sex and the City" for a (fictional) boyfriend of hers: “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.”

The lyrics of "Single Soon" also mirror the same carefree vibe.

“Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat?” Gomez sings. “Maybe I’ll just disappear. I don’t want to see a tear, and the weekend’s almost here.”

The single has already earned Taylor Swift's seal of approval

Gomez's friend Taylor Swift shared her love for "Single Soon" on Instagram and shared a clip of the music video alongside the following caption.

"When your bestie is the bestest,” she wrote. “Will be dancing to this forever methinks.”

Earlier this summer, the close pals celebrated the Fourth of July with several other friends — the account for Haim captioned the photos "single summer."