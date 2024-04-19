Emma Stone listed in the credits for Taylor Swift's 'Florida!!!' song, but why?

Taylor Swift's longtime pal Emma Stone received a credit on one song from Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department" — though it's not clear why.

The two-time Oscar winner's name is listed among the contributors on “Florida!!!,” a collaboration between Swift and Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine.

While Swift and Welch sing alternate verses on "Florida!!!," what Stone contributed to the song is, for now, a mystery. Maybe a mystery in this case is actually appropriate?

"Florida!!!" is a spooky song steeped in creepy intrigue. The song's lyrics, which hint of cheating husbands who have gone missing in the swamplands, were inspired by Swift's obsession with the true crime show “Dateline.”

“I’m always watching, like ‘Dateline,’” the Grammy winner revealed in a soundbite played on iHeartRadio.

“People, you know, have these crimes that they commit where they immediately skip town and go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in.”

People also try to reinvent themselves after a breakup, Swift suggested. “I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks I want a new name. I want a new life,” she said.

Swift and Stone's friendship dates back more than 15 years to when the pair met at Hollywood Life magazine’s Young Hollywood Awards event in Los Angeles in April 2008.

Since then, they have been photographed together at countless premieres and red carpet events.

Swift has even written a song, “When Emma Falls in Love,” that fans believe is about Stone.

Last year, the "Easy A" star attended the opening night of Swift's "Eras" tour on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Just a few months later in June, Stone gushed about witnessing Swift's onstage prowess to Vanity Fair.

“She blows my mind,” Stone said. “I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three-and-a-half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Though Stone showed off her own singing ability in the 2016 musical "La La Land," the actor, who won an Oscar for the role, has said she doesn't want to sing on a song with Swift.

When Stone was asked during her June 2023 interview with Vanity Fair whether she would ever perform a duet with her friend, she responded, “Oh, God, hell no!”

“I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium,” said Stone. “Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent — I could never do what she does.”