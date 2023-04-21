Throughout his career, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has changed his name a number of times.

“I was born Puffy, OK? And then I became P. Diddy. Then, they called me Diddy ‘cause I was so pretty, and then Puff Daddy and then I became who I am now, which is Love,” Diddy, 53, told host James Corden during “Carpool Karaoke."

While driving around L.A. on the April 20 episode of “The Late Late Show," Diddy told Corden that there's only one person who can still call him Sean, other than his mother.

“There is only one person,” he said. "And I call him, Shawn. That's Jay-Z. We call each other Sean."

"OK," responded a surprised Corden.

Diddy noted that no one really calls him by his birth name anymore because that name is "typically used" by his mother and it's associated with him getting into trouble.

"Oh, ok," Corden said. "It's a bit like when my mum calls me by my full name."

"Yeah," Diddy replied. "It's just like, Sean, you know what I'm saying? So that's not on the approved list."

Corden then told Diddy that he loves that the rapper's various names are associated with different eras in his life. When he asked Diddy if he could do the same thing, the rapper told Corden that it all depends on how he views the next chapter in his life.

"I want it to be joyous, uplifting. I want it to be fun," Corden said of his life after he exits "The Late Late Show."

"Oh, my God," Diddy said after coming to a revelation. "Your nickname should be the same as mine. You should be Love too."

Sean "Diddy" Combs and James Corden talk about their nicknames on "Carpool Karaoke." YouTube

"I feel like I'm going to be a billionaire," Corden said after approving the name.

Diddy's appearance on "Carpool Karaoke" comes after he welcomed his seventh child, daughter Love Sean Combs, in December 2022.

Although the producer has not disclosed the identity of Love's mother, he does share his 25-year-old son, King, and 16-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star with late actor Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from a lung infection.

While the two were dating, Diddy adopted her son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, from a previous relationship.

Diddy is also a father to his 29-year-old son, Justin Dior, whom he shares with stylist Misa Hylton and his 17-year-old daughter, Chance, whom he shares with Sarah Chapman.