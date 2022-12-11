Diddy announces birth of baby No. 7 — and reveals her name

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced the birth of his daughter, revealing that he is now a proud dad of seven.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper shared the news of baby No. 7 on Twitter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote.

The 53-year-old then gave a shout out to his mom and other children, writing: “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Diddy did not share more details about the newborn or disclose the mother’s identity.

Diddy's rep told TODAY.com that they have nothing further to add to the news.

In addition to his new baby girl, the music mogul is also father to 24-year-old son King and 15-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star. He shared the three children with late actor Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from a lung infection. When Diddy was dating Porter, he also adopted and raised her son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, from a previous relationship.

Diddy shares 28-year-old Justin Dior with stylist Misa Hylton and 16-year-old Chance with Sarah Chapman as well.

In October, the musician uploaded a picture that showed him with his twin daughters and Quincy as they celebrated the girls’ homecoming event. Jessie James and D’Lila Star posed in their cheerleading uniforms as they held pom-poms and flowers.

“So proud of my girls on their homecoming performance!” Diddy wrote in a caption next to the now-deleted post. “The proudest dad in the world.”

He added, “I remember when they couldn’t catch the rhythm when they were like six and I got extremely nervous that my daughters wouldn’t be able to bop. LOL. After lastnight [sic] this is no longer a concern for me and my family! They SLAYED!”

At the end of the post, Diddy honored Porter and said he knew the twins “made their mother proud.”