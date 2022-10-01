Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs honors late mom of his twin daughters with celebratory family photo

Sean "Diddy" Combs is proud of his twin daughters' ability to bust a move!

On Saturday, the rapper posted a sweet pic of himself with 15-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs to celebrate a homecoming event that the duo performed in.

In the photo, Combs poses with his daughters while smiling broadly. The girls wear cheerleading gear and hold pom-poms and flowers, while brother Quincy Taylor Brown stands to the side in a bold purple look.

“So proud of my girls on their homecoming performance!” Combs wrote. “The proudest dad in the world.”

The rapper went on to joke that he wasn’t always so sure about the girls’ ability to move and groove.

“I remember when they couldn’t catch the rhythm when they were like six and I got extremely nervous that my daughters wouldn’t be able to bop,” he wrote. “LOL. After lastnight [sic] this is no longer a concern for me and my family! They SLAYED!”

Combs closed the post by saying that he knew "they made their mother proud."

Jessie and D’Lila are two of the rapper’s children with the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018. The two girls, who share an Instagram account under the username @the_combs_twins, also shared the photo on their Instagram story with the caption "Family First." The pair also posted a clip of their cheerleading routine.

In the past, Combs has called his relationship with Porter "unexplainable." The duo began dating in the mid-90s' and were in an on-and-off relationship until 2007.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his family attend the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 2, 2008 on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Porter and Combs had one other child, a son named King, 24. Combs also adopted and raised Brown, now 31, who was Porter's son from a previous relationship.

Combs also has two other children: Justin Dior Holmes, 28, who he shares with designer Misa Hylton, and Chance Combs, 16, who was born to Sarah Chapman just months before Combs and Porter welcomed their twins.

Even when they were no longer romantically involved, the pair remained close friends and co-parents. After Porter's death from a lung infection in 2016, Combs called her "more than a soulmate" and said that he would focus on raising their shared family.

“I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Love you forever!!!!”

Related: