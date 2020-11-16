Diddy remembers ex Kim Porter 2 years after her death: 'Love you forever'

Sean "Diddy" Combs marked two years since the death of Kim Porter on Sunday with loving messages in honor of his former love and the mother of three of his children.

The music mogul and the model were romantically involved for more than a decade and share twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila Star, 13, and son Christian, 22. Porter died in her sleep at 47 in 2018 of a lung infection, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Combs posted a series of heartwarming photos of them together with their children on Instagram Sunday.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER" he wrote.

"The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!. @ladykp" he captioned another Instagram photo of Porter smiling in a white dress.

Combs first opened up about his heartbreak just days after her stunning loss two years ago.

For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. pic.twitter.com/QtVnUrv0ep — Diddy (@Diddy) November 18, 2018

"For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," he tweeted. "But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship."

The two first became a couple in the mid-'90s and then had an off-again, on-again romance until 2007, but they remained close as they raised their children as well as Porter's oldest son, Quincy, from a previous relationship.

Combs also marked the first year since her passing with a pair of Instagram posts last year, one of a broken heart graphic and the other of a video of Porter playing the piano.

"I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face," he wrote. "I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter."