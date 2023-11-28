Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Well, this seems hard to believe.

Cher’s megahit “Believe” turns 25 this year. It’s a fact the icon herself had trouble accepting when asked by TODAY’s Harry Smith how amazing it is that the song has reached the landmark anniversary.

“It’s not that amazing, OK? Pisses me — it pisses the f--- out of me. And you can’t put that out,” she said, drawing laughter during the interview that aired Nov. 28.

“Believe” was a smash, spending four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and netting Cher her lone Grammy Award, for best dance recording, and remaining an anthem for years to come. The song was also nominated for record of the year, while the “Believe” album, which has been repackaged with a deluxe edition in honor of its 25th anniversary, was also nominated for album of the year.

The idea that so much time has passed doesn’t exactly sit well with Cher, 77.

“So you and age, you’re not friends?” Harry asked her.

“No. My mother didn’t mind. But I do. I hate it,” she responded. The singer's mom, Georgia Holt, died at 96 in December 2022.

And when Harry revealed he struggled with turning 70, Cher had the perfect comeback.

“I’d give anything to be 70 again,” she said, laughing.

As one of the most recognizable and beloved entertainers of her (or any other) generation, Cher has endured more than her share of triumph and tragedy. It’s a story she plans to tell in a memoir she’s writing.

Cher performs in support of her "Believe" release on Aug. 17, 1999, in California. Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

“It’s very difficult because I’ve lived too long, and I’ve done too many things,” she said. “And so it would have to be, like, an encyclopedia, truthfully.”

Cher has indeed done many things, including winning an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy, but she is by no means done.

Her first Christmas album, titled “Christmas,” is out now. She will also perform on “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” airing Nov. 29 on NBC and streaming on Peacock, in a special hosted by Kelly Clarkson that will also feature Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce and Manuel Turizo.

Even someone as seasoned as Cher finds the moment somewhat intimidating.

“It’s a little bit scary,” she said.