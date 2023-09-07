Are you spending Christmas with Cher? How she's teasing her 1st Christmas album

Cher is teasing the release of her Christmas album — the first holiday album of her decadeslong music career.

The singing and acting legend, 77, shared a photo of what appeared to be the album's cover Sept. 7 on Instagram. The pic shows Cher posing with her thumbs in the front pockets of bedazzled blue jeans. Above Cher is her name in silver while below her is the word "Christmas" in festive red. Silver and red ornaments appear on either side of the entertainer.

"Are you spending Christmas with me?" Cher asked fans in her caption. She added the hashtag #cherchristmas.

What has Cher said about her Christmas album?

The "Believe" singer told The Hollywood Reporter last month that her Christmas album, which doesn't appear to have a release date yet, won't be a traditional one.

"It’s not your mother’s Christmas album. It’s a Cher Christmas album, whatever that brings along with the name," she said. "It’s definitely my idea of a Christmas album. I had to do what I felt. There’s no 'Silent Night.'"

She echoed that sentiment while speaking about the upcoming album during an appearance this week on "Good Morning Britain."

"I really am proud of this (album). It's a Christmas album that's a Cher Christmas album," she explained.

The Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner added that the album would feature several special guest singers.

"I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it and I've never had duets. I've never had people on any of my records and this was a last-minute thing. I'm kind of a last-minute girl," she said.

When one of the show's hosts prompted her to name-drop a few of her duet partners, Cher demurred.

"I can't, I can't," she said, smiling. "But they're special. I mean, I'm in awe of all of them."