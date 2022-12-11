Cher's mother Georgia Holt dies at 96

Cher announced that her mother, the singer Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96.

The 76-year-old broke the news on Twitter, sharing a short tweet early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 11.

“Mom is gone,” Cher wrote.

The cause of death is not known at this time, nor did Cher or Holt's family share any additional details of her passing. TODAY has reached out to representatives for Cher.

On Sept. 9, 2022, Cher issued an apology for her absence on social media amid some health struggles her mom was facing.

“Sorry I’ve Been Mia,” she wrote in a tweet at the time. “Mom’s Been Sick Off & On.She Just Got Out Of Hosp.She Had Pneumonia.She’s Getting Better.”

In reply to a fan who sent well wishes to Holt, the singer shared additional details about her mother’s health.

“96 & was Taking Meds,” Cher wrote. “At Home.I Got Nervous Made appointment. Our Dr Looked at her & Said You’re Going To The Hosp. So She Went.C’Mon 96 with Pneumonia,She’s a Champ.”

Cher responded to several fans in the replies of her post, telling one person who wished her mother a fast recovery, “Ok ,Just Got Off The Phone With Mom,& She Sounded Like a Teenager…. Go Figure.”

The “Believe” singer again got candid after a Twitter user shared their own touching story about losing both of their parents at a young age.

“I love my Mom,but Ours Wasnt Always a Marriage Made in heaven,” Cher wrote. “I Was Stubborn, a Strong,Willed little Child,I Was a Pony Who Couldn’t Be Broken,& It scared Her.I Hoped a Freight car when I Was 9. Read The Book.”

Born Jackie Jean Crouch on June 9, 1926 in Arkansas, Holt was a singer and actor. Throughout her career, she appeared in several films including 1950’s “A Life of Her Own” and 1951’s “Father’s Little Dividend.”

In the 1980s, Holt recorded her album “Honky Tonk Woman,” which was eventually released in 2013 and included a duet with Cher titled “I’m Just Your Yesterday.” Cher and her mother also collaborated on the 2013 documentary "Dear Mom, Love Cher."

Holt was married seven times to six men, including Cher’s father John Paul Sarkisian from 1946 to 1947. Holt remained in a relationship with Craig Spencer from 1976 until her death. Holt also has two grandchildren: Cher's sons Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46.

Cher posted a sweet photo on Twitter with her mother in March 2016, showcasing the family’s incredible genes. In the snap, the two posted side by side as they smiled for the camera.

She wrote, “This is what 70 & 90 looks like in my family…. MOM HAS NO MAKE UP ON.”