Kelly Clarkson to host annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center

Kelly Clarkson will be “Underneath the Tree” this holiday season, literally.

The singer and daytime talk show star will host the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center, NBC announced Oct. 26.

It is a fitting honor, as Clarkson has two wildly popular Christmas albums and recently moved her titular talk show from Los Angeles to the iconic Rockefeller Center.

The two-hour live show will air on both NBC and Peacock on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Clarkson will also perform throughout the Christmas special, marking 20 years since her first “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” performance.

She will be joined by TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

“I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!” Clarkson said in a statement released Oct. 26.

Clarkson has two Christmas albums — 2013's “Wrapped in Red” and 2021's “When Christmas Comes Around...” — and has performed several times over the years at the annual ceremony. She also previously hosted a Christmas special on NBC in 2021.

Clarkson rehearses for "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" in 2013. David Giesbrecht / Getty Images

How to watch the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center

"Christmas in Rockefeller Center" will air on NBC stations across the country and live-stream on Peacock on Nov. 29 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Prior to the prime-time telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC-owned stations and on numerous NBC affiliates nationwide, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers should check their local listings.

The 7 p.m. special live hour will be hosted by “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez as well as NBC New York anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.

A view of the Rockefeller Plaza ice skating rink with the annual Christmas tree on Dec. 22, 2021. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

What is the history of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center?

Rockefeller Center first put up a giant Christmas tree in 1931. The first official tree lighting ceremony was held in 1933 and the iconic outdoor ice skating rink opened in 1936. The first televised tree lighting aired in 1951 on “The Kate Smith Show.”