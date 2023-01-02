Celine Dion left off Rolling Stone’s list of 200 best singers — and her fans are livid

Celine Dion fans aren't too happy about this snub. Dion was left out of Rolling Stone's new "200 Best Singers of All Time" list — and the complaints are rolling in on social media.

Major names like Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, Prince, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston appear near the top while Billie Eilish, Rosalia and Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig round out the massive list.

The last "Greatest Singers of All Time" list the magazine created used a complex voting system with input from 179 experts to rank the artists. This time, the sprawling list of singers was compiled by a slew of writers and “encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation,” the article states.

“Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent,” the authors explain. “In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

But for some fans, the lack of Dion is a particularly glaring omission.

"Look... you can argue Celine Dion’s music is not your cup of tea and that’s fair," one Twitter user wrote. "You can argue Celine’s songs are now irrelevant in today’s Billie Eilish generation and that’s also fair. But to say that Celine Dion is not among all-time greatest singers is unbelievable."

Another user wrote, "Any music list for best singers ever that doesn’t include Céline Dion is automatically invalid to me. That’s the rule."

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown took issue with the omission of Celine Dion and Michael Jackson's placement on the list.

Some users took the occasion to share their favorite videos of Dion's performances.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer also recently made headlines for a very different recent: After canceling her tour across North America last January and postponing even more dates in Europe, Dion revealed that she's been facing ongoing health issues and that she was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that makes it challenging for her to perform.

"I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she explained in a Dec. 8 Instagram post. "While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having."

The spasms affect "every aspect of my daily life," she said, "sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion finished her video by expressing optimism and a heartfelt thanks to her passionate fan base.

"I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me," she said.