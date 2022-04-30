Céline Dion is being forced to postpone her tour again amid her ongoing health issues.

The 54-year-old music legend shared an emotional video on her Instagram on Friday, expressing her disappointment in needing to move and cancel her upcoming European concerts.

“Well, here we are again and I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time. First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now this is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately we have to cancel some too,” Dion began, before sharing that the “good news” is she’s “doing a little bit better.”

And while her recovery is “going very slow,” she added, “it’s very frustrating for me.”

“I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped,” she said, expressing that she needs to be in “top shape” to perform.

The singer has been open about her struggle with “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," since January, when she had to cancel the North American leg of her tour.

“I’m just not there yet,” she said in her video on Friday. “I wanted you to know that I’m sorry for this news. I know you’ve all waited so long for the concerts, and I appreciate your loyalty.”

Dion continued by saying that she’s doing her “very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows ’cause that’s what you deserve.”

The multi-Grammy winner thanked everyone for their messages of love and support. She also concluded her video by sending love and prayers to the people of Ukraine.

Dion's Instagram post was filled with supportive and comforting messages, of fans and celebs sending her well wishes.

"Look after yourself! That’s the most important thing," singer Jann Arden wrote.

"All good things are worth waiting for! We LOVE you and we know you will overcome this and come out stronger than ever," @thepointsguy founder Brian Kelly replied.