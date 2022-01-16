Céline Dion cancels North American leg of world tour due to ongoing health issues

Céline Dion announced that she is forced to cancel the North American leg of her "Courage World Tour" due to ongoing health issues.

The show dates, scheduled from March 9 to April 22 will not go on as the singer is suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," read a statement posted to her website and social media on Saturday.

"I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," Dion said in the statement. "There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road."

The singer said she is looking forward to getting back to full health and getting past the pandemic. Dion completed the first 52 shows of her "Courage World Tour" in support of her new album of the same title before the pandemic hit in March 2020.

"... I can’t wait to be back on stage again," she said. "Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."

Dion, 53, previously delayed the reopening of her Las Vegas residency due to these health issues. She said in an October 2021 Instagram post that she was "heartbroken" that her shows at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas would not go on as planned.

"...I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas," said Dion. "Now, I have to focus on getting better…"