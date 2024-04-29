Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour. How to get tickets

Billie Eilish fans have a lot to look forward to these days.

The 22-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning singer announced her next world tour, "Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour," on social media April 29.

Eilish's forthcoming album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," is out May 17. She announced new music on April 8.

“So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Eilish is "not doing singles" for the album, she said in her announcement. Even without hearing a word from the new album, fans are revved up for the tour.

"YOUR BEST CROWD IS WAITING FOR YOU!!!!!" a fan wrote under Eilish's tweet.

The tour opens in Canada in September and then travels around the U.S. before heading overseas for international stops in countries like Denmark, Austria and Italy. The tour is currently scheduled to end July 2025 in Ireland.

Here's everything we know so far about Billie Eilish's “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.”

When does Billie Eilish's ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour’ start?

The "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour opens Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada.

How to get tickets to Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour’’

American Express presales open on April 30 for the majority of shows. But presales for opening night begin April 29.

General onsale begins May 2 or 3 depending on the show and its local time, Ticketmaster shows.

Fans can find tickets on the singer's website and on Ticketmaster.

What are Billie Eilish's tour dates and stops?

Sept. 29: Quebec, Canada

Oct. 1: Toronto, Canada

Oct. 2: Toronto, Canada

Oct. 4: Baltimore

Oct. 5: Philadelphia

Oct.7: Detroit

Oct. 9: Newark, New Jersey

Oct. 11: Boston

Oct. 13: Pittsburgh

Oct. 16: New York

Oct. 17: New York

Oct. 18: New York

Nov. 2: Atlanta

Nov. 3: Atlanta

Nov. 6: Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 8: Cincinnati

Nov. 10: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Nov. 11: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Nov. 13: Chicago

Nov. 14: Chicago

Nov: 16: Kansas City

Nov. 17: Omaha, Nebraska

Nov. 19: Denver

Nov. 20: Denver

Dec. 3: Vancouver, Canada

Dec. 5: Seattle

Dec. 6: Seattle

Dec. 8: Portland, Oregon

Dec. 10: San Jose, California

Dec. 11: San Jose, California

Dec. 13: Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 15: Los Angeles

Dec. 16: Los Angeles

Dec. 17: Los Angeles

Feb. 18: Brisbane, Australia

Feb. 19: Brisbane, Australia

Feb. 21: Brisbane, Australia

Feb. 22: Brisbane, Australia

Feb. 24: Sydney, Australia

Feb. 25: Sydney, Australia

Feb. 27: Sydney, Australia

Feb. 28: Sydney, Australia

March 4: Melbourne, Australia

March 5: Melbourne, Australia

March 7: Melbourne, Australia

March 8: Melbourne, Australia

April 23: Stockholm, Sweden

April 24: Stockholm, Sweden

April 26: Oslo, Norway

April 28: Copenhagen, Denmark

April 29: Copenhagen Denmark

May 2: Hannover, Germany

May 4: Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 5: Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 9: Berlin, Germany

May 29: Cologne, Germany

May 30: Cologne, Germany

June 1: Prague, Czech Republic

June 3: Krakow, Poland

June 4: Krakow, Poland

June 6: Vienna, Austria

June 8: Bologna, Italy

June 10: Paris, France

June 11: Praise, France

June 14: Barcelona, Spain

June 15: Barcelona, Spain

July 7: Glasgow, Scotland

July 8: Glasgow, Scotland

July 10: London, England

July 11: London, England

July 13: London, England

July 14: London, England

July 16: London, England

July 17: London, England

July 19: Manchester, England

July 20: Manchester, England

July 22: Manchester, England

July 23: Manchester, England

July 26: Dublin, Ireland

July 27: Dublin, Ireland