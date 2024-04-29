Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour. How to get tickets

Billie Eilish fans have a lot to look forward to these days.
The 22-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning singer announced her next world tour, "Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour," on social media April 29.
Eilish's forthcoming album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," is out May 17. She announced new music on April 8.
“So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Eilish is "not doing singles" for the album, she said in her announcement. Even without hearing a word from the new album, fans are revved up for the tour.
"YOUR BEST CROWD IS WAITING FOR YOU!!!!!" a fan wrote under Eilish's tweet.
The tour opens in Canada in September and then travels around the U.S. before heading overseas for international stops in countries like Denmark, Austria and Italy. The tour is currently scheduled to end July 2025 in Ireland.
Here's everything we know so far about Billie Eilish's “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.”
When does Billie Eilish's ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour’ start?
The "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour opens Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada.
How to get tickets to Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour’’
American Express presales open on April 30 for the majority of shows. But presales for opening night begin April 29.
General onsale begins May 2 or 3 depending on the show and its local time, Ticketmaster shows.
Fans can find tickets on the singer's website and on Ticketmaster.
What are Billie Eilish's tour dates and stops?
Sept. 29: Quebec, Canada
Oct. 1: Toronto, Canada
Oct. 2: Toronto, Canada
Oct. 4: Baltimore
Oct. 5: Philadelphia
Oct.7: Detroit
Oct. 9: Newark, New Jersey
Oct. 11: Boston
Oct. 13: Pittsburgh
Oct. 16: New York
Oct. 17: New York
Oct. 18: New York
Nov. 2: Atlanta
Nov. 3: Atlanta
Nov. 6: Nashville, Tennessee
Nov. 8: Cincinnati
Nov. 10: Saint Paul, Minnesota
Nov. 11: Saint Paul, Minnesota
Nov. 13: Chicago
Nov. 14: Chicago
Nov: 16: Kansas City
Nov. 17: Omaha, Nebraska
Nov. 19: Denver
Nov. 20: Denver
Dec. 3: Vancouver, Canada
Dec. 5: Seattle
Dec. 6: Seattle
Dec. 8: Portland, Oregon
Dec. 10: San Jose, California
Dec. 11: San Jose, California
Dec. 13: Glendale, Arizona
Dec. 15: Los Angeles
Dec. 16: Los Angeles
Dec. 17: Los Angeles
Feb. 18: Brisbane, Australia
Feb. 19: Brisbane, Australia
Feb. 21: Brisbane, Australia
Feb. 22: Brisbane, Australia
Feb. 24: Sydney, Australia
Feb. 25: Sydney, Australia
Feb. 27: Sydney, Australia
Feb. 28: Sydney, Australia
March 4: Melbourne, Australia
March 5: Melbourne, Australia
March 7: Melbourne, Australia
March 8: Melbourne, Australia
April 23: Stockholm, Sweden
April 24: Stockholm, Sweden
April 26: Oslo, Norway
April 28: Copenhagen, Denmark
April 29: Copenhagen Denmark
May 2: Hannover, Germany
May 4: Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 5: Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 9: Berlin, Germany
May 29: Cologne, Germany
May 30: Cologne, Germany
June 1: Prague, Czech Republic
June 3: Krakow, Poland
June 4: Krakow, Poland
June 6: Vienna, Austria
June 8: Bologna, Italy
June 10: Paris, France
June 11: Praise, France
June 14: Barcelona, Spain
June 15: Barcelona, Spain
July 7: Glasgow, Scotland
July 8: Glasgow, Scotland
July 10: London, England
July 11: London, England
July 13: London, England
July 14: London, England
July 16: London, England
July 17: London, England
July 19: Manchester, England
July 20: Manchester, England
July 22: Manchester, England
July 23: Manchester, England
July 26: Dublin, Ireland
July 27: Dublin, Ireland