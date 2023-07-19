Beyoncé to release new perfume she 'crafted and designed'

Beyoncé has announced the upcoming arrival of her new perfume, tied to her "Renaissance" album and current worldwide tour.

On July 19, details about the fragrance appeared on the superstar’s website.

The perfume, which is currently only available in the U.S. and Canada, is being sold for $160 exclusively on the website and includes a secret “special gift with purchase, while quantities last.”

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance" world tour on June 27 in Warsaw, Poland. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Members of the BeyHive can order the fragrance now, but it will not ship until November.

The website says the eau de parfum was “crafted and designed” by the “Cuff It” singer and will be “encased in art.”

The scent — which combines clementine, golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, Namibian myrrh and golden amber — was created in France.

Hours after the perfume was announced, a waitlist for the product was also added to the website.

The perfume is the latest addition to “Act I” of the 41-year-old singer’s “Renaissance” era, following the 2022 dance album and her global tour. Beyoncé has yet to announce when the subsequent acts will arrive and what other surprises she has planned for her fans.

As they await more details, it appears some of them will be satisfied, for now, after learning about the Renaissance perfume. Many fans expressed their excitement that the singer is finally adding to her line of fragrances, which includes other scents like Heat and Pulse, on social media.

One fan account tweeted, “We will be buying so i can smell like mother.”

Others voiced their disappointment that Beyoncé has yet to release visuals, like music videos, for “Renaissance,” which was released in July 2022.

“She is doing everything but giving us some visuals,” one tweet said.

Another fan commented, “We want the visuals, this perfume is more expensive than my renaissance ticket.”

The “Break My Soul” singer previously addressed their requests for visuals during the first night of her "Renaissance" world tour in May.

“You’ve asked for the visuals,” a narrator said during the Stockholm concert. “You’ve called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace b----, decides when she wants to give you a f---ing taste. So get your fork and your spoon if you got one.”

In a viral clip from a recent tour stop, Beyoncé appears to tell a fan, “You are the visual, baby.”

The music icon and her tour have been making headlines for months. In May, her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, joined her onstage for a few performances.

Kelly Rowland gushed about being “so proud” of the pre-teen during an appearance on TODAY in May.

“She’s absolutely awesome,” the Destiny’s Child alum said days after videos circulated on social media of Blue Ivy nailing her choreography alongside her mom.

Fans and other celebrities, including Lizzo, also reacted to the rising star performing in front of thousands of fans.

The “About Damn Time” singer even posted a TikTok video of her re-creating the dance Blue Ivy performed with her mom.