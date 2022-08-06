Beyoncé’s new ‘Break My Soul’ remix puts a twist on Madonna’s ‘Vogue’

Beyoncé and Madonna are iconic on their own, but together, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Beyoncé combined bits of Madonna's hit 1990 song “Vogue” in a new remix of her “Break My Soul" track, which is the lead single from her seventh studio album, "Renaissance."

In the remix, titled, "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," Beyoncé took a page out of Madonna's handbook and paid homage to Black singers by reciting their names on the track.

Beyoncé gave a nod to her sister, Solange Knowles, plus Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Aaliyah, Rihanna, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Chloe x Halle, Missy Elliott, Toni Braxton, Grace Jones and many more notable artists.

She also shouted out some exceptional ballroom houses like the House of Ninja, House of Xtravaganza, House of Revlon, House of LaBeija, House of Lanvin, House of Telfar, House of Ladosha, House of Mugler, House of Balenciaga and the House of Mizrahi.

Beyoncé's “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" has over 140,000 views on YouTube after it was released on the platform on Saturday.

This is the first song collaboration for Beyoncé and Madonna. The last time that Beyoncé and Madonna worked together was when the "Alien Superstar" singer appeared in Madonna's 2015 music video for “Bitch I’m Madonna."

On July 29, Beyoncé released her latest album, "Renaissance," the first solo album that she's done in six years after the success of her 2016 album, "Lemonade."

On her official website, Beyoncé thanked her family ahead of the release for inspiring her to create "Renaissance" during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,” she wrote while referring to husband Jay-Z.

“A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” Beyoncé continued. “Thank you to all the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”