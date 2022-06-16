In a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Beyoncé promised "the music is coming." Now, it seems the music is almost here.

On Thursday, Tidal teased details of a new creative project from Beyoncé. Entitled "Renaissance," this project appears to be a solo album — her first in six years, since 2016's "Lemonade."

Since then, Beyoncé has been busy. She won a Grammy for her 2019 concert film “Homecoming.” She voiced Nala in Disney's 2019 movie, "Lion King," and produced and curated the movie's soundtrack, entitled "The Lion King: The Gift." Her 2020 visual album "Black Is King" paired the songs with stunning visuals.

Beyoncé seems to be teasing her new project by removing all of her profile pictures on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Beyoncé’s official website has also gotten ready for this new era, allowing fans to preorder a Renaissance box set that comes with a Renaissance T-shirt, CD and a 28-page photo booklet.

Here's what we know about the next phase of Beyoncé's career.

This is why the album is called 'Renaissance'

Based on the Tidal announcement, Beyoncé’s next work appears to be called “Renaissance.”

In a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, while speaking of her upcoming project, Beyoncé mentioned the word "renaissance" and potentially spoke to the album's themes.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said.

The cryptic announcement included the date July 29. If, in fact, that is the release date, then Beyoncé's album will be here before the end of the summer.

In a tweet, Spotify, a music streaming platform, said Beyoncé would be "back" July 29, seemingly confirming the date.

Fans spotted a clue about B7, the nickname for Beyoncé's seventh album

Her fans also think that they've spotted another hint about "Renaissance" in a tweet that BeyGOOD, the singer's nonprofit organization, shared to celebrate Black music.

In the tweet, BeyGOOD shared a collage of album covers by Black musicians. Everything was there from Lauryn Hill’s 1998 masterpiece, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" to Cardi B's debut solo album, "Invasion of Privacy."

However, there was one album cover that fans couldn't recognize. Situated in the last row toward the right, the image featured someone wearing a red glove and pointing to the left. To the left of that picture was Brandy's 2020 "B7" album — and "Renaissance" would be Beyoncé's seventh album.

She spoke about the process of making 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé talked more about making new music in her 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half," she said. "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."

"One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio," she continued. "After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!"

Here's how someone who heard 'Renaissance' described it

Beyoncé appeared on the July 2022 cover of "Vogue."

In the accompanying story, writer Edward Enninful describes his reaction to hearing music off of Beyoncé's upcoming album.

"Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all," Enninful wrote.