Beyoncé dropped new music on Monday, June 20, and the internet exploded. The new song — "Break My Soul" — is an upbeat bounce track that will make you wanna dance. It also may make you wanna quit your job, too.

The lyrics say, "Now I just fell in love/ And I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive/ Damn they work me so damn hard/ Work by nine / Then off past five / And they work my nerves/ That's why I cannot sleep at night."

The track features Big Freedia, a gay rapper known for his work in bounce music, a variation of hip-hop that originated in New Orleans in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Freedia was also featured on “Formation,” Beyonce’s lead single from her 2016 album “Lemonade.”

Freedia tweeted late Monday, "It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord," adding, "someone please catch me."

Characteristics of bounce include call-and-response, something known as a Triggerman beat, and a connection to New Orleans culture. Bounce was also popularized in the communities of Memphis and Houston, where Beyoncé is originally from.

Last year the musical icon revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that “the music is coming.”

On Thursday, June 16, Tidal teased details of a new creative project from Beyoncé. Entitled “Renaissance,” this project appears to be a solo album — her first in six years, since 2016’s “Lemonade.”

News broke on Monday that "Break my Soul" would be released at midnight, but it seemed to have been released a few hours earlier, dropping at around 10:00 p.m.

Twitter exploded, loving that Beyonce was not only returning to a poppier sound, but that "Break My Soul" is a track people will want to get down to at the club, harkening back to "Formation."

"Can’t wait to hear Break My Soul in the club with the girls," one person tweeted. "Beyoncé said y’all are gonna dance ..."

Another said, "You won’t break my soul but you can break the internet one mo time Beyoncé."

"Break my soul is a Bop," another fan wrote. "Now imagine the visuals and the live performance."