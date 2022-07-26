How to listen to Beyoncé's new album, ‘Renaissance'

The world is just days away from Queen Bey’s new album drop. "Renaissance" marks Beyoncé's seventh studio album and first solo album in six years, since "Lemonade" in 2016.

After giving fans a sneak peak with the release of the single “Break My Soul,” which has amassed over 80 million streams on Spotify since its release on June 20, the rest of "Renaissance" will drop on July 29.

The "Formation" singer revealed the record's tracklist in a post to her Instagram story on July 20. The 16 tracks include "Energy," "Church Girl," "Thique," "America Has a Problem," and "Virgo Grooves," a likely reference to the singer's zodiac sign.

In a rare, lengthy post from the artist in Instagram, Beyoncé said that creating the latest album gave her "a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."

"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she wrote. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

The inclusion of "act i" in the title leads some fans to wonder whether there will be another batch of new songs forthcoming — but for now, here's how to listen to "act one" of the "Renaissance" era.

Here's how and where to listen to 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's 2016 album "Lemonade" streamed exclusively Tidal, her husband Jay-Z's streaming service, for three years.

However, “Break My Soul" from "Renaissance" was available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, SoundCloud, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music.

Similarly, Beyoncé's website provided links for pre-saving and pre-adding "Renaissance" on streaming platforms. Or, follow these links, which we'll be updating.

