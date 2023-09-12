Aerosmith has some news that may leave fans ‘Cryin.’”

Frontman Steven Tyler, 75, announced Sept. 11 in a statement shared on the band’s social media accounts that they will have to postpone dates on their “Peace Out" farewell tour after he hurt his vocal cords during a concert over the weekend in Elmont, New York.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler said in the announcement.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith announced the new dates, which are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 — Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fans who bought tickets for the postponed concerts can use them for the rescheduled shows, while refunds will be issued for people who cannot make the new dates. Anyone who has a question about refunds should contact the seller who sold them the tickets.

Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and has put out eight songs in the Billboard Hot 100 over its long run. The band announced the farewell tour in May and began the 40-date North American excursion Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. It had initially been set to wrap up Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Brad Whitford, Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on Sept. 9, 2023 in Elmont, New York. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The group has dealt with Tyler’s health before, canceling concerts at its Las Vegas residency last year when he entered a treatment program for substance abuse.

Tyler was joined on the “Peace Out” tour by longtime bandmates Brad Whitford, Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton and Joe Perry, while drummer Joey Kramer is not onboard.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said when announcing the tour.

“Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”