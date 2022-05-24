Steven Tyler voluntarily entering drug treatment program after relapse

Aerosmith is canceling the first set of dates of its Las Vegas residency so lead singer Steven Tyler can seek treatment for substance use.

The legendary rock band announced the news Tuesday in a statement on its social media pages, explaining that Tyler, 74, is voluntarily entering a treatment program after relapsing following a surgery on his foot.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band said in the statement. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The statement added that the band has canceled the June and July dates of its Las Vegas residency so Tyler can focus on his well-being.

"We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can," the statement continued. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

Tyler, who's long been candid about his struggle with addiction, opened up about his long road to sobriety in a December 2019 interview with Haute Living.

After scoring massive success in the 1970s, he and his bandmates "became very f----- up" on drugs, Tyler recalled.

“There were no such things as rehabs; there were mental institutions. I went away in ’84 and ’86, and I didn’t really get it. The early ’80s were terrible, and drugs took us down. I was the first one to get treatment," said Tyler.

In 1988, Aerosmith's management "pulled an intervention" on the singer, who was battling an addiction to heroin among other substances, to force him to enter a treatment facility.

"They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.’ So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation," he said.

However, years later, Tyler, who, according to Rolling Stone, sought treatment in 2009 for an addiction to prescription pain killers, realized the intervention was for the best.

"But today because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety," he told Haute Living.