Aerosmith announces farewell tour with special guests – get all the details

Aerosmith fans who don’t want to miss a thing need to check this out.

The legendary band has announced its farewell tour, dubbed "Peace Out."

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!” the group said in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

“Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour,” a press release announcing the tour said. “Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.”

The Black Crowes will also appear on the bill, while Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will not.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said.

“Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The 40-date North American tour will get underway Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and wrap up Jan. 26, 2024, in Montreal. The band, which has already enjoyed 10 world tours, will also play in its hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets go on sale May 5 on Ticketmaster.com.

Steven Tyler and Aerosmith are set to embark on a farewell tour. Miquel Llop / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aerosmith, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, has won four Grammys during a long and decorated career, charting eight songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including the No. 1 hit “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” in 1998. They’ve also had nine Top 10 albums, including “Nine Lives” and “Get a Grip,” both of which went to No. 1.

In 2022, the band had to cancel dates for its Las Vegas residency when frontman Steven Tyler entered a treatment program for substance abuse.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the group said in a statement.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”