Adele wore a ring on *that* finger again, and was asked about it

Rumor has it that Adele is engaged — but don't expect a straight answer about it from her. The “Oh My God” singer is playing coy after debuting a gigantic diamond ring on the appropriate finger at last week’s Brit Awards.

During a recent visit to "The Graham Norton Show," Adele flashed the pretty pear-shaped diamond ring for the camera, but remained tight-lipped about whether or not boyfriend Rich Paul had popped the question.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” Adele replied when Norton questioned if the ring meant she and Paul were planning to walk down the aisle.

“It’s lovely though, isn’t it?” she cheekily added of the diamond.

"I have to say, as a casual observer, it looks like you are (engaged)," the hilarious Norton told the singer.

"All right," Adele responded, confirming nothing.

"I'm taking that as a yes," replied Norton.

The "Rumour Has It" singer showed off the ring during a recent visit to "The Graham Norton Show." The Graham Norton Show / Youtube

During the interview, Adele, who shares a son, Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, also discussed her postponed Las Vegas residency — and hinted that she and Paul may be ready to start a family of their own.

On Jan. 20, just 24 hours before the first scheduled concert in the residency was to begin at Caesars Palace, the singer told fans in a tearful video that she was pulling the plug on the performances because her stage show wasn't ready.

Adele debuted the diamond ring on the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards last week. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The Grammy winner opened up to Norton about how much she regretted having to postpone the Vegas performances.

“I tried my hardest. I really thought I would be able to pull something else together,” she said, noting that delivery delays and COVID-19 interfered with the planning of the show.

“It just would have been a really half-a-- show and I can’t do that,” she said.

The delayed performances will “100 percent” happen in 2022, the singer added, because she has something even bigger on her schedule for 2023.

“They’re absolutely happening this year ... I want a baby next year,” said Adele, laughing.

“I have plans next year! I have plans!” Adele announced as the audience cheered. "Imagine if I have to cancel shows because I'm having a baby?"

