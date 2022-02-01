Did Adele just respond to rumors her relationship is on the rocks?

Is Adele responding to rumors that her romance with sports agent Rich Paul has hit a sour note?

The "Oh My God" singer, 33, appeared to blast back at recent tabloid reports about the couple's relationship Tuesday in the caption of an Instagram photo that found her laughing while holding a playing card.

"Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!" she wrote, referring to Graham Norton's talk show.

"Oh, and Rich sends his love," she added.

Fans didn't miss the sass in the last line of Adele's post.

"'Rich sends his love' QUEEN," one commented.

"ADELE SAID RUMORS WONT HAVE IT THIS TIME," wrote another, referring to Adele's 2011 hit "Rumour Has It."

Adele's post comes nearly two weeks after she tearfully postponed her Las Vegas residency. On Jan. 20, just a day before the superstar singer was slated to begin a string of performances called “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace, she told fans in an emotional video that the show would not go on.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” Adele said.

The Grammy winner added that half of her crew members were sick with COVID-19. "It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she explained.

Adele apologized to fans who were already on their way to Las Vegas to see her perform and vowed to reschedule “all the dates" of her sold-out residency, which was slated to run through April 16.

“I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s last minute,” the singer said. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours, trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. And I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”

Adele went Instagram official with her relationship with Paul in September 2021. The pair had been spotted together in July 2021 when they sat courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo, 9. The couple announced their separation in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in March 2021.

