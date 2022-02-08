Adele stepped onto the red carpet at the Brit Awards Tuesday night in an “Oh My God”-worthy look.

The singer wore a custom black Armani gown to the ceremony at the O2 arena in London, British Vogue reported.

Adele walked the red carpet in a custom Armani gown. JMEnternational / Getty Images

The 33-year-old singer entered the award show — essentially Britain's equivalent to the Grammys — with nominations in four categories following the release of her album “30” in November. Adele was nominated for album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year for “Easy on Me” and best pop/R&B act.

Adele ended the night with wins for album of the year, song of the year and artist of the year.

Adele (and her ring) caused a stir at the event. JMEnternational / Getty Images

Adele's red carpet appearance comes just weeks after she announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends with Adele.” The preparation for the shows had been “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” Adele said in an emotional video on Jan. 20.

Last week, Adele teased her appearance at the Brit Awards in an Instagram post.

Adele accepts her award for song of the year at the 2022 Brit Awards. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” she wrote, referring to Graham Norton’s talk show.

She added, “Oh, and Rich sends his love,” a line that appeared to address rumors that her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul was on the rocks.

In an interesting twist, Adele was spotted on the Brit Awards red carpet with a massive diamond sitting on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumors. TODAY has reached out to her rep for comment.

