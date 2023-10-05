Is Windex actually a cure-all? The ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ joke, explained

Got a pimple? Put some Windex on it. Scrape your elbow? Put some windex on it. Bang your knee? You know the answer.

This philosophy was first introduced in the first "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" film that premiered in 2002, and the blue cleaning liquid has since become part of the franchise's legacy.

When "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" dropped last month, two questions likely surfaced in fans' minds yet again: Do Greek dads really believe that Windex can solve everything? And is there any truth to it?

Let's get into it, with answers from a dermatologist ... and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" creator Nia Vardalos herself.

First, how is Windex used in the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" movies?

Michael Constantine as Kostas "Gus" Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." Everett Collection

In the first few minutes of the first “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Gus Portokalos, played by the late actor Michael Constantine, is seen using a bottle of Windex on what looks like a pimple or wart, as Toula Portokalos (Vardalos) narrates the title sequence.

"My dad believed in only two things: That Greeks should educate non-Greeks about being Greek, and that any ailment from psoriasis to poison ivy could be cured with Windex," Toula says, as the camera zooms in on Gus noticing a pimple on his hand, which prompts him to aggressively spray it with a bottle of Windex.

The next scene builds on the appraisal of Windex, showing Toula and her two siblings as kids at the kitchen table with their mom, Maria Portokalos (Lainie Kazan) and Gus, who quizzes them on what the Greeks did first — while resting his elbow in a bowl of Windex.

In another scene, Aunt Voula (Andrea Martin) tells Gus that she has a rash on her elbow, and Gus just so happens to have a bottle of Windex handy, which he sprays at her while saying, "Put some Windex on it."

"Voula, this works!" Gus tells her when she shoos the cleaning solution away. "Last night, my toe was as big as my face," suggesting that Windex solved his swollen problem.

Gus is vindicated when what seems like a superstition actually works. After their wedding, Toula complains about her zit, which suddenly popped up. Ian says he had one too, but cured it instantly ... with Windex.

Gus continues to swear by Windex throughout the first two movies, and in the third film, his son Nick Portokalos (Louis Mandylor) carries on the tradition after his father's death (a parallel to Constantine who died in September 2021) by using Windex spray on his shoes, as seen in the trailer.

Where does the belief that Windex can solve ailments come from?

Nia Vardalos who plays Toula Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." Focus Features

Vardalos, director and writer of the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” movies who plays Toula, is a Greek American herself, and has shed light on where Gus' bizarre habit comes from.

In an interview with Glamour published on Sept. 6, which occurred prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes (the latter has since ended), Vardalos revealed that the film's iconic quote, "Put some Windex on it!" and Gus' excessive habit of using the cleaning solution stems from real-life inspiration.

"My dad actually put Windex on everything," Vardalos told the outlet.

Back in 2002, when the first movie premiered, Varadalos recalled to Entertainment Weekly the time her dad "accidentally got Windex on a wart and it started to dry out, so he started using it for everything."

The director attributed the habit to an "old-world Greek tradition" that involves not using "the proper medicine for a corresponding ailment."

What does an expert say about using Windex as a cure-all?

Vardalos got the idea of depicting Windex as an ailment miracle worker in her films from her dad, but is there any truth behind the bizarre solution?

Brian Capell, MD, PhD and assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania, echoes the thought that's already most likely going through your mind: Windex does not belong on your skin.

"There's really no evidence that Windex would ever work for really any skin condition, let alone psoriasis or poison ivy," Capell tells TODAY.com. "Given safety issues, there are a number of chemicals and irritants in Windex."

"I wouldn't try applying it topically to your skin. If anything. would suspect it potentially create a skin problem, such an irritant or dermatitis or allergic contact dermatitis," he continues.

Capell then weighed in on what solutions look like for psoriasis and a poison ivy rash, the two specific ailments Toula calls out her father using Windex for.

He says that while psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that can't be cured, it is treatable and can be controlled in most patients.

"There are both topical creams, as well as systemic medications that can clear psoriasis. I would consider a dermatologist if you think you might have psoriasis," Capell explains. "It's a very common condition, about 2% of the US population has it.

"There are a lot of options out there for people with psoriasis, and Windex is not one of them," he concludes.

Capell says the same solutions can be applied to someone who has a poison ivy rash, adding that topical steroids, like hydrocortisone, can also be used. He recommends seeing your dermatologist for either skin issue.

Windex says the product is used for 'comedic interpretation' in the films

While Windex appreciates the depicted "creativity" of how their product is used throughout the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" franchise, they side with experts like Capell that the solution shouldn't be used on your skin.

"The 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' movies are a comedic interpretation of everyday life — with unconventional uses of Windex," the brand sent in an email to TODAY.com. "While we appreciated Gus’ creativity and that he was a superfan of the brand, we only recommend using it in the ways that are listed on the label."

That means "cleaning windows, mirrors, framed photos, glass shower doors, glass top stoves, TVs and phones, to sprucing up outdoor glass furniture, car windows and more," the brand writes.